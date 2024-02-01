Thursday, February 1, 2024
CBRE Brokers Sale of 592-Bed Student Housing Property Near University of Florida

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Social 28, a 592-bed student housing property located across the street from the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. Nimes Real Estate acquired the community and has partnered with Timberline Real Estate Ventures to begin repositioning efforts. CBRE National Student Housing’s Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht and Casey Schaefer represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction, in partnership with CBRE Jacksonville Multifamily.

Located at 311 SW 13th St., Social 28 offers fully furnished units and shared amenities including a fitness center with a yoga room; two social lounges; private study rooms; and a rooftop amenity space including a resort-style swimming pool, spa, fireplace and grilling station.

