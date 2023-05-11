Thursday, May 11, 2023
Built in 2018, TENN offers 140 fully furnished units in three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations.
CBRE Brokers Sale of 603-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Tennessee

by John Nelson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of TENN, a 603-bed student housing community located adjacent to the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville. Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht, Casey Schaefer and Brett Carr of CBRE represented the seller, Campus Apartments, in the disposition of the property to Schenk Realty. The sales price was not disclosed. The community was developed in 2018 and is located within Knoxville’s Fort Sanders neighborhood at 1830 Cumberland Ave.

TENN offers 140 fully furnished units in three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a two-story clubhouse, swimming pool, courtyard grill stations and a fire pit, 24-hour fitness center, computer lab, TV lounge, Zen room, gaming lounge, group study rooms, a coffee station, free tanning, an indoor golf putting green, Amazon hub and ground-floor retail space.

