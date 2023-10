SOMERS, N.Y. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 68,842-square-foot retail building in Somers, about 40 miles north of Manhattan, that is fully leased to grocer Stop & Shop. The store is located within Somers Commons, a 134,760-square-foot center that fronts U.S Route 6. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, Ceruzzi Properties, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, an undisclosed institutional investor.