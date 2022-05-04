REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of 692,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in South Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

CenterPoint Properties purchased the Miramar portfolio for an undisclosed price.

MIRAMAR, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a three-building, 692,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in the Broward County city of Miramar. Metro Chicago-based CenterPoint Properties purchased the properties for an undisclosed price. José Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose and Tom O’Loughlin of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The portfolio includes a 500,000-square-foot facility at 3701 Flamingo Road, an 83,200-square-foot property at 2601 SW 145th Ave. and a 108,800-square-foot building at 2701 SW 145th Ave. The facilities feature dock doors, drive-in doors, ESFR sprinkler systems and clear heights ranging from 24 to 34 feet. The assets were fully leased at the time of sale to six tenants.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  