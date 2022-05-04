CBRE Brokers Sale of 692,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in South Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

CenterPoint Properties purchased the Miramar portfolio for an undisclosed price.

MIRAMAR, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a three-building, 692,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in the Broward County city of Miramar. Metro Chicago-based CenterPoint Properties purchased the properties for an undisclosed price. José Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose and Tom O’Loughlin of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The portfolio includes a 500,000-square-foot facility at 3701 Flamingo Road, an 83,200-square-foot property at 2601 SW 145th Ave. and a 108,800-square-foot building at 2701 SW 145th Ave. The facilities feature dock doors, drive-in doors, ESFR sprinkler systems and clear heights ranging from 24 to 34 feet. The assets were fully leased at the time of sale to six tenants.