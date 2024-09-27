CBRE Brokers Sale of 696-Unit Apartment Community in Waltham, Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Gardencrest Apartment Homes, a 696-unit multifamily community located in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. Built in phases on a 34-acre site between 1949 and 1972, Gardencrest consists of 64 buildings that house a mix of traditional apartments and direct-entry townhomes with an average size of 906 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and a fitness center. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Virginia-based Harbor Group International, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of San Francisco-based Fowler Property Acquisition, which has rebranded the property as ReNew Waltham.