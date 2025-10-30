Thursday, October 30, 2025
AcquisitionsHealthcareMassachusettsNortheast

CBRE Brokers Sale of 76,701 SF Medical Office Building in Woburn, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WOBURN, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a 76,701-square-foot medical office building in Woburn, located north of Boston. Winchester Hospital anchors the outpatient building, which is known as 200 Unicorn Park, and Excel Orthopedic Specialists occupies the remaining space. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Jesse Greshin, Corra John, Scott Dragos and Josh Kulak of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was Boston-based Sendero Capital.

