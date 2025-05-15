Thursday, May 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pacific-Shopping-Mall-Nanakuli-HI.jpg
Foodland’s Sack N Save is an anchor tenant at the 79,000-square-foot Pacific Shopping Mall in Nanakuli, Hawaii.
AcquisitionsHawaiiRetailWestern

CBRE Brokers Sale of 79,000 SF Pacific Shopping Mall in West Oahu, Hawaii

by Amy Works

NANAKULI, HAWAII — CBRE has arranged the acquisition of Pacific Shopping Mall, a fee simple, grocery-anchored shopping center in Nanakuli in West Oahu. The property traded for an undisclosed amount in an off-market transaction. Located at 87-2070 Farrington Highway, Pacific Shopping Mall offers 79,000 square feet of retail space that was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include Foodland’s Sack N Save, McDonald’s, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Here Fuel and Subway. Nicholas Paulin and AJ Cordero of CBRE represented the private buyer in the acquisition.

You may also like

Kids Empire to Open 21,000 SF Indoor Playground...

Trademark, TriGate Capital Recapitalize Perkins Rowe Mixed-Use Village...

Construction Underway on Adelaide Pointe Marina, Residential Development...

AdVenture Development Breaks Ground on 100,000 SF BJ’s...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.7M Sale of Manufactured...

CrossBat Cricket Arena Opens 18,000 SF Location in...

Core Spaces Acquires 501-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Northwest Ohio Retail: An In-Depth Five-Year Look Back...

EöS Fitness to Open 40,000 SF Gym in...