CBRE Brokers Sale of 79,000 SF Pacific Shopping Mall in West Oahu, Hawaii

NANAKULI, HAWAII — CBRE has arranged the acquisition of Pacific Shopping Mall, a fee simple, grocery-anchored shopping center in Nanakuli in West Oahu. The property traded for an undisclosed amount in an off-market transaction. Located at 87-2070 Farrington Highway, Pacific Shopping Mall offers 79,000 square feet of retail space that was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include Foodland’s Sack N Save, McDonald’s, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Here Fuel and Subway. Nicholas Paulin and AJ Cordero of CBRE represented the private buyer in the acquisition.