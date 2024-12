SAN ANTONIO — CBRE has brokered the sale of an 80,000-square-foot office building located at 3900 Rogers Road on the west side of San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was originally constructed in 2005. Larry Mendez and Yobana Castillo of CBRE represented the buyer, COPT Defense Properties, in the transaction. Chesapeake Associates Ltd. sold the asset for an undisclosed price.