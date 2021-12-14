CBRE Brokers Sale of 82,097 SF Shopping Center in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Located at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Park Place is located directly across from Perimeter Mall at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center West.

ATLANTA — CBRE National Retail Partners has brokered the sale of Park Place, an 82,097-square-foot retail property in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter district. Edens purchased the property from Atlanta-based Coro Realty Advisors for an undisclosed amount. Chris Decoufle, Kevin Hurley and Matt Karempelis of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Park Place is located directly across from Perimeter Mall at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center West. Built in 1978, the property is anchored by Alon’s Bakery and Market, Fidelity Investments and Jared Galleria of Jewelry. The property was 92.2 percent occupied by tenants such as Allen Edmonds, Expedia Travel, Balance Salon and The Brass Tap.