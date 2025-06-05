Thursday, June 5, 2025
Arbor Lakes Medical Building was 97 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMidwestMinnesota

CBRE Brokers Sale of 89,052 SF Medical Outpatient Building in Maple Grove, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Arbor Lakes Medical Building, an 89,052-square-foot medical outpatient building located at 12000 Elm Creek Blvd. in Maple Grove. The property is 97 percent leased to tenants such as M Health Fairview, North Memorial Health, Reproductive Medicine and Infertility Associates, Northstar Neurological Clinic, Midwest Radiology and South Lake Pediatrics Clinic. Services offered at the building include imaging, oral surgery, dentistry, physical therapy, reproductive medicine/fertility care and ophthalmology.

Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Jesse Greshin and Trent Jemmett of CBRE partnered with Ryan Watts of CBRE and Steve Brown of Forte Real Estate Partners to represent the seller, Minnesota-based Olympus Ventures. The buyer and sales price were undisclosed.

