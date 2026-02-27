CBRE Brokers Sale of 945,000 SF Office Park in Norwalk, Connecticut

NORWALK, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a four-building, 945,000-square-foot office park in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. The buildings are part of a larger, six-building development known as Merritt 7, which houses the headquarters of companies such as Xerox, Terex, Emcor, Hearst Connecticut Media Group, Common Fund, Datto/Kaseya, MBI and LBB Specialties. Jeff Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as Merritt 7 Venture LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, New York-based Argent Ventures.