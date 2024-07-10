Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
NetPark Tampa Bay formerly operated as East Lake Square Mall, a regional mall that opened in 1976 and closed in 1998. The property is the largest office asset in the Tampa Bay market.
AcquisitionsFloridaOfficeSoutheast

CBRE Brokers Sale of 947,176 SF NetPark Tampa Bay Office Building

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of NetPark Tampa Bay, a 947,176-square-foot, two-story office complex located on a 98.7-acre site at 5701 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.

The property is the largest office asset in the Tampa Bay market and the sale marks the largest office property sold in the Southeast since 2022, according to CBRE. The office building formerly operated as East Lake Square Mall, a regional mall that opened in 1976 and closed in 1998.

Dale Peterson, Joe Chick and Courtney Snell of CBRE represented the seller, Bluett Capital Realty Inc. and its tenants-in-common (TIC) ownership group, in the transaction. New Jersey-based Saxum Real Estate Partners purchased NetPark Tampa Bay, marking its first acquisition in Tampa. The sales price was not disclosed, but the Tampa Bay Times reports the property traded for $45 million.

You may also like

Kislak Negotiates $20.5M Sale of Atlantic City Multifamily...

Interra Realty Brokers Sales of Two Apartment Buildings...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.2M Sale of Multifamily...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 20-Unit Assisted Living Community...

CMC Group Obtains $69.9M Loan for Refinancing of...

Joint Venture Acquires Boathouse Apartments in DC for...

HDA to Design 385,000 SF Distribution Center in...

Finmarc Management Purchases Riverview Plaza Shopping Center in...

CPP Purchases 60-Unit Elmore Roberts Affordable Multifamily Community...