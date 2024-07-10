CBRE Brokers Sale of 947,176 SF NetPark Tampa Bay Office Building

TAMPA, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of NetPark Tampa Bay, a 947,176-square-foot, two-story office complex located on a 98.7-acre site at 5701 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.

The property is the largest office asset in the Tampa Bay market and the sale marks the largest office property sold in the Southeast since 2022, according to CBRE. The office building formerly operated as East Lake Square Mall, a regional mall that opened in 1976 and closed in 1998.

Dale Peterson, Joe Chick and Courtney Snell of CBRE represented the seller, Bluett Capital Realty Inc. and its tenants-in-common (TIC) ownership group, in the transaction. New Jersey-based Saxum Real Estate Partners purchased NetPark Tampa Bay, marking its first acquisition in Tampa. The sales price was not disclosed, but the Tampa Bay Times reports the property traded for $45 million.