CBRE Brokers Sale of 96,946 SF Shopping Center in Casselberry, Florida

CASSELBERRY, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Casselberry Square, a 96,946-square-foot shopping center located at the intersection of State Road 436 and Red Bug Lake Road in Casselberry, a suburb of Orlando. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Pet Supermarket and Dollar General.

Dennis Carson, Casey Rosen, Dan Baker and Michael Etemad of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction, which included two vacant outparcels. Daryl Carter and Emily Brown of Maury L Carter & Associates co-represented the seller. The buyer was an affiliate of Present Equity, a value-add retail and industrial investment firm based in Aventura, Fla.