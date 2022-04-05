REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of Chancellor’s House Hotel in Oxford, Mississippi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Mississippi, Southeast

OXFORD, MISS. — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Chancellor’s House, a 38-room boutique hotel in Oxford, to Nashville-based BNA Associates LLC. Natalie Castillo, Austin LaPoten and John Lamberson Jr. of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as Chancellor House LLC.

Built in 2017, The Chancellor’s House hotel offers two full-service restaurants, a lounge with an outdoor patio, rooftop and more than 2,800 square feet of meeting space. Located at 425 South Lamar Blvd., the property is situated less than one mile from the University of Mississippi and is just south of The University-Oxford Airport.

