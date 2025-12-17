Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Pictured is Hampton Gardens, a 30-unit property at 8517 W. Grantosa Drive.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

CBRE Brokers Sale of Four-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Milwaukee for $29.7M

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — CBRE has arranged the sale of a four-property, 358-unit multifamily portfolio in Milwaukee for $29.7 million. The portfolio includes Parkview Apartments, Lisbon Court, Hampton Gardens and Grantosa Apartments. The garden-style properties include parking, laundry facilities, community spaces and patios or balconies for most units. CBRE’s Matson Holbrook, Gretchen Richards, Sean Beuche and Patrick Gallagher represented the seller, Milwaukee-based Metropolitan Associates. Brookfield, Wis.-based Coachlight Communities LLC was the buyer.

