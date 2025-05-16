CBRE Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development Site in White Plains, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a multifamily development site in White Plains, located north of New York City. The 1.3-acre site at 1 Water St. is located on the eastern edge of the downtown area, directly adjacent to the local public transit station. A partnership between David Gaber of Bijou Properties and Kavneet Sethi of Green Property LLC purchased the site, which is approved for the development of a 301-unit high-rise building, from New Jersey-based Veris Residential. Jeffrey Dunne, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE brokered the deal.