Friday, May 16, 2025
1-Water-St.-White-Plains
The multifamily development site at 1 Water St. in White Plains is approved for the construction of 301 units.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

CBRE Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development Site in White Plains, New York

by Taylor Williams

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a multifamily development site in White Plains, located north of New York City. The 1.3-acre site at 1 Water St. is located on the eastern edge of the downtown area, directly adjacent to the local public transit station. A partnership between David Gaber of Bijou Properties and Kavneet Sethi of Green Property LLC purchased the site, which is approved for the development of a 301-unit high-rise building, from New Jersey-based Veris Residential. Jeffrey Dunne, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE brokered the deal.

