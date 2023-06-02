Friday, June 2, 2023
AcquisitionsFloridaOfficeSoutheast

CBRE Brokers Sale of One Independence Park Office Building in Tampa

by Hayden Spiess

TAMPA, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of One Independence Park, a 115,740-square-foot office property located at 4110 George Road in Tampa.

Situated on 9.2 acres, the building comprises three stories and was fully leased at the time of sale. Tenants at the property include WiPro LLC and HealthPlan Services Inc.

Dale Peterson, Joe Chick, Kristen Hagen, Courtney Snell, Nick Sharpe and Jimmy Garvey of CBRE represented the seller, Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties, in the transaction. The buyer and price were not disclosed.

