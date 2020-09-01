CBRE Brokers Sale of Perimeter Parkview Corporate Center in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Perimeter Parkview Corporate Center in Scottsdale for an undisclosed price. The 24,154-square-foot Class A office building is located at 8355 E. Hartford Drive within the 260-acre Perimeter Center development. It is fully leased to six tenants across various industries. Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon and Will Mast of CBRE represented the seller, Canada-based Melcor Developments. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Mark IV Capital Inc. purchased the building.