REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of Perimeter Parkview Corporate Center in Scottsdale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Perimeter Parkview Corporate Center in Scottsdale for an undisclosed price. The 24,154-square-foot Class A office building is located at 8355 E. Hartford Drive within the 260-acre Perimeter Center development. It is fully leased to six tenants across various industries. Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon and Will Mast of CBRE represented the seller, Canada-based Melcor Developments. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Mark IV Capital Inc. purchased the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  