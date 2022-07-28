REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Gainesville, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Situated along North Main Street near downtown Gainesville and the University of Florida, Gainesville Shopping Center’s tenant roster includes Publix, Citi Trends, Mainstreet Beauty Max and Career Source Florida.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Gainesville Shopping Center, a 182,298-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Gainesville. An affiliate of Essential Growth Properties purchased the asset from a joint venture between Forge Capital Partners and Sembler for an undisclosed price. Casey Rosen and Dennis Carson of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Situated along North Main Street near downtown Gainesville and the University of Florida, Gainesville Shopping Center’s tenant roster includes Citi Trends, Mainstreet Beauty Max and Career Source Florida.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  