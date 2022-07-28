CBRE Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Gainesville, Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Gainesville Shopping Center, a 182,298-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Gainesville. An affiliate of Essential Growth Properties purchased the asset from a joint venture between Forge Capital Partners and Sembler for an undisclosed price. Casey Rosen and Dennis Carson of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Situated along North Main Street near downtown Gainesville and the University of Florida, Gainesville Shopping Center’s tenant roster includes Citi Trends, Mainstreet Beauty Max and Career Source Florida.