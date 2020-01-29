REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Properties in Northborough, Massachusetts

BROCKTON, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the sale of two industrial properties located at 1150 and 1120 W. Chestnut St. in Brockton, about 25 miles south of Boston, for $7.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The first property is a 100-square-foot warehouse that was 89 percent leased to two tenants at the time of sale. The second property is a 1.7-acre lot that was fully leased for truck and vehicle parking at the time of sale. Scott Dragos, Doug Jacoby and Chris Skeffington led a CBRE team that represented the seller, a partnership between CIP 1120 Realty LLC and MA Industrial Brockton LLC. The team also procured the buyer, Northbridge Partners.

