CBRE Brokers Sale of Two Marriott Hotels in Missoula, Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — CBRE Hotels has arranged the sales of the AC Hotel by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott and the Mercantile retail center in downtown Missoula. The buyer was a partnership between Evermore Partners and New Castle Hotels & Resorts.

AC Hotel Missoula Downtown is located at 175 N. Pattee St. Built in 2021, the 105-room, six-story hotel has three food and beverage options, including a rooftop bar. The hotel also has a fitness center, meeting space and valet parking.

Residence Inn Missoula Downtown and the Mercantile are located at 125 North Pattee St. Built in 2019, the 175-room, five-story hotel has two event spaces, a fitness center, valet parking, rooftop deck, indoor pool and breakfast area. The Mercantile, which is directly connected to the Residence Inn, is a retail center with restaurants, shops and an indoor cycling studio.

Chris Burdett led CBRE’s Pacific Northwest hotel team in the transaction. Matthew Behrens represented the seller, HomeBase Partners. The price was not disclosed.