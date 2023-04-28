Friday, April 28, 2023
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

CBRE Brokers Sale of Two Metro Dallas Industrial Buildings Totaling 918,213 SF

by Taylor Williams

MESQUITE, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 918,213 square feet in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Buildings B and D at Alcott Station, a 160-acre development by Urban Logistics Realty, total 325,218 and 592,995 square feet, respectively. At the time of sale, Building B was vacant, and Building D was fully leased to third-party provider RJW Logistics Group. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton, Nathan Wynne and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented Urban Logistics Realty in the transaction. Institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak purchased the buildings for an undisclosed price.

