800-N-Sepulveda-Blvd-Manhattan-Beach-CA
El Pollo Loco occupies the 2,572-square-foot building at 800 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach, Calif.
CBRE Brokers Sales of Two Restaurant Properties in Metro Los Angeles

by Amy Works

MANHATTAN BEACH AND OXNARD, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of two restaurant properties in Manhattan Beach and Oxnard, both suburbs of Los Angeles, for a total consideration of $9.7 million. Alex Kozakov, Patrick Wade, Matthew Greenberg, Jack Webber and Bo Henderson of CBRE represented the sellers in both the transactions.

In the first deal, 800 Manhattan acquired a 2,572-square-foot building at 800 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach from local private investors for $5.1 million. El Pollo Loco occupies the property and has for more than 40 years.

In the second deal, a private family trust purchased a building at 110 Riverpark Blvd. in Oxnard from a private family trust for $4.6 million. McDonald’s occupies the 3,500-square-foot property, which includes a double drive thru and 27 parking spaces.

