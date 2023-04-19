CBRE Brokers Two Sales of Metro Atlanta Retail Strip Centers Totaling $4.4M

NEWNAN AND ELLENWOOD, GA. — CBRE has brokered the sales of two retail strip centers in south metro Atlanta totaling nearly $4.4 million. The properties include Sullivan Towers, a 12,950-square-foot property located at 1065 Sullivan Road in Newnan, and Ellenwood Plaza, a 9,450-square-foot asset located at 222 Fairview Road in Ellenwood. Craig Taylor of CBRE’s Atlanta office represented the sellers, two undisclosed private entities, in each transaction. Local investor James Thomasson purchased Sullivan Towers and United Properties Ventures acquired Ellenwood Plaza. Sullivan Towers was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including CVS/pharmacy, Carr Eye Care, Touch of India, Kuman and Surge Staffing. Ellenwood Plaza was 95 percent leased to tenants including Metro PCS and Domino’s Pizza.