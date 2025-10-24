CBRE, Colliers Arrange $10.1M Sale of 80,821 SF Office Property in Cerritos, California

CERRITOS, CALIF. — CBRE and Colliers have arranged the $10.1 million sale of an office building located at 12898 Towne Center in Cerritos. CBRE’s Mark Shaffer, Sean Sullivan, Grant Goldman, Mike Longo and Melissa Moock, along with Todd Tydlaska of Colliers, advised the receiver, Ryan C. Baker of Verax Business Group, in the transaction. CBRE’s Tom Sheets represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Situated on 4.6 acres, the two-story building offers 80,821 square feet of office space. Built in 1993 as part of the three-phase Cerritos Towne Center, the building features large, efficient floor plates, a modern design and convenient access to Interstate 605 and State Route 91. SCAN Health Plan will occupy the property.