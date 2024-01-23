CBRE Completes Lease-up of 100,000 SF Joliet Marketplace Shopping Center in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — CBRE has completed the lease-up of Joliet Marketplace, a 100,000-square-foot shopping center in Joliet. UrgentVet inked the most recent lease for a total of 3,500 square feet. The veterinarian clinic plans to open this spring. The property was formerly occupied by K-Mart and had stood vacant since 2016. IG Capital purchased the asset in 2020 and brought on CBRE’s Sean McCourt, Joe Parrott and Riley McCarron to assist with redeveloping the site. UrgentVet joins Tony’s Fresh Market, Planet Fitness, Tropical Smoothie Café, Charley’s and Ivy Rehab at the center. McCourt and Parrott represented IG Capital in the lease with UrgentVet.