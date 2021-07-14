CBRE Creates SPAC to Take Solar Energy Provider Altus Power Public in $1.58B Merger Transaction

DALLAS AND GREENWICH, CONN. — CBRE Group Inc. has created a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. to merge with solar energy provider Altus Power Inc. and take the company public in a transaction valued at $1.58 billion.

Altus Power is a Connecticut-based owner and operator of clean energy that has acquired or constructed more than 200 solar energy generation facilities across the country since its founding in 2009. CBRE Group, based in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services company with 7 billion square feet of commercial real estate under management.

Under the terms of the agreement, a cohort of institutional investors including existing owner Blackstone Credit will purchase $275 million in Altus Power common stock through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) agreement. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions

The transaction is expected to generate gross proceeds of up to approximately $678 million of cash for Altus Power, which will keep its existing leadership team in place as company ownership shifts. The entity will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “AMPS.”

“CBRE is excited to help Altus Power bring its clean energy solutions and expertise to support our clients in reducing their carbon footprint and meeting their other sustainability goals. This is an increasingly urgent imperative for real estate occupiers and investors alike.”