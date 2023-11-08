Wednesday, November 8, 2023
CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield Broker $58M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield have brokered the $58 million sale of Harborside 4, a 1.3-acre multifamily development site located at 20 Christopher Columbus Drive in Jersey City. Veris Residential sold the lot to Related Cos., which plans to develop a luxury rental tower with approximately 800 units. Jeff Dunne, Bill Shanahan and Roland Merchant of CBRE co-brokered the deal in coordination with Cushman & Wakefield’s Andy Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Frank DiTommaso, Ryan Dowd and Brian Whitmer. Additional details about the development were not disclosed.

