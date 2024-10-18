CBRE Directs $17.5M Sale-Leaseback of 106,174 SF Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix

PHOENIX — CBRE has facilitated the sale-leaseback of the MarLam Industries Manufacturing portfolio in Phoenix. A joint venture led by Wentworth Property Co. acquired the asset from MarLam Industries for $17.5 million. Located at 2425 S. 10th St. and 834 E. Hammond Lane, the two adjacent buildings offer a total of 106,174 square feet.

The 48,504-square-foot building on South 10th Street features 5,403 square feet of office space, 22-foot clear heights and 11 grade-level doors. The 47,438-square-foot facility on East Hammond Lane offers 20-foot clear heights, 11 grade-level doors and a 4,829-square-foot mezzanine office level.

MarLam Industries, a manufacturer of laminate and cultured marble tops and tubs and fabricator of Corian and granite kitchen and bath countertops, leased back the portfolio as part of the transaction.

Geoffrey Turbow, Anthony DeLorenzo and Matt Pourcho of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.