Friday, October 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
MarLam-Industrial-Portfolio-Phoenix-AZ
MarLam Industries occupies the two-building, 106,174-square-foot industrial portfolio at 2425 S. 10th Ave. and 834 E. Hammond Lane in Phoenix.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialLeasing ActivityWestern

CBRE Directs $17.5M Sale-Leaseback of 106,174 SF Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — CBRE has facilitated the sale-leaseback of the MarLam Industries Manufacturing portfolio in Phoenix. A joint venture led by Wentworth Property Co. acquired the asset from MarLam Industries for $17.5 million. Located at 2425 S. 10th St. and 834 E. Hammond Lane, the two adjacent buildings offer a total of 106,174 square feet.

The 48,504-square-foot building on South 10th Street features 5,403 square feet of office space, 22-foot clear heights and 11 grade-level doors. The 47,438-square-foot facility on East Hammond Lane offers 20-foot clear heights, 11 grade-level doors and a 4,829-square-foot mezzanine office level.

MarLam Industries, a manufacturer of laminate and cultured marble tops and tubs and fabricator of Corian and granite kitchen and bath countertops, leased back the portfolio as part of the transaction.

Geoffrey Turbow, Anthony DeLorenzo and Matt Pourcho of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Davis Acquires 201,000 SF Outpatient Medical Center in...

Saxum Real Estate Begins Development of 322,600 SF...

Farbman Group Opens New 40,000 SF Headquarters in...

PSRS Arranges $10.8M in Refinancing for Nissan Car...

CenterSquare Acquires 18,938 SF Shops at Highpointe in...

Interra Realty Brokers $9M Sale of Apartment Building...

Peak Construction Completes 56,000 SF Tenant Improvement Project...

CBRE Arranges Sale of New 505,518 SF Industrial...

St. John Properties Begins Construction on 107,000 SF...