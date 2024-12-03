Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2607-Solana-Way-Laguna-Beach-CA
Sterling Plaza in Laguna Beach, Calif., offers 12 one- and two-bedroom apartments, including a two-bedroom penthouse.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Apartment Community in Laguna Beach, California

by Amy Works

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Sterling Plaza Apartments, a multifamily property in Laguna Beach. Located at 2607 Solana Way, Sterling Plaza features 12 one- and two-bedroom apartments, including a two-bedroom penthouse. The three-story, 9,823-square-foot property was built in 1962 and 1963. The property offers 14 parking spaces (11 carports plus three open spaces), an onsite laundry facility and the units are individually metered for electricity. Dan Blackwell and Mike O’Neill of CBRE represented the San Francisco Bay Area-based seller and the Los Angeles County-based buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Carbon Cos. Completes 291-Unit Multifamily Project in North...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 260-Unit Self-Storage...

Harbor Capital Buys 51,710 SF Industrial Building in...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 142-Unit Multifamily Project...

JLL, HJ Sims Arrange $473M in Financing for...

Tishman Speyer Begins Construction on 380,000 SF First...

Space Investment Partners Completes $11M Renovation of Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 22,722 SF...

Inland Acquisitions Buys 673-Bed Student Housing Community Near...