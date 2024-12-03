CBRE Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Apartment Community in Laguna Beach, California

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Sterling Plaza Apartments, a multifamily property in Laguna Beach. Located at 2607 Solana Way, Sterling Plaza features 12 one- and two-bedroom apartments, including a two-bedroom penthouse. The three-story, 9,823-square-foot property was built in 1962 and 1963. The property offers 14 parking spaces (11 carports plus three open spaces), an onsite laundry facility and the units are individually metered for electricity. Dan Blackwell and Mike O’Neill of CBRE represented the San Francisco Bay Area-based seller and the Los Angeles County-based buyer in the deal.