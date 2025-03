NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has facilitated the sale of 1419 Superior Avenue, a medical office building in Newport Beach, to a local owner-user. Equity Enterprises Ltd. sold the property for $5 million. Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Bryan Johnson and Harry Su of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Situated across from the 498-bed acute care hospital Hoag Newport Beach, the 8,935-square-foot building was 62 percent leased at the time of sale to four tenants.