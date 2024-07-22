CBRE Extends 180,000 SF Office Lease at 200 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has extended its 180,000-square-foot office lease at 200 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan through 2036. The Dallas-based real estate giant has been a tenant at the 58-story, 3.1 million-square-foot building, which recently underwent a $200 million capital improvement program, since the late 1980s. The owner, Irvine Co. Office Properties, has also appointed CBRE as the building’s new leasing agent and property manager. CBRE will also establish a branded space on the lobby level that will be exclusively used by the company’s employees, clients and colleagues visiting from other offices.