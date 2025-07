LOS ANGELES — CBRE has arranged the sale of an apartment building located at 818 Gretna Green Way in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The asset traded for $18 million. The names of the buyer and seller were not released. Adam Peterson and Emil Gurfinkel of CBRE represented both parties in the deal.

The property features 27 apartments with in-unit washers/dryers, secure parking and a walkable location near retail and dining options.