CBRE Facilitates $201M Sale of Wells Fargo-Anchored Office Building in Uptown Charlotte

Wells Fargo fully occupies the office portion of 300 South Brevard St. in Uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has facilitated the sale of a 358,414-square-foot office building in Uptown Charlotte on behalf of the seller, Stream Realty Partners. Stream sold the property to Hana Alternative Asset Management for a purchase price of $201 million. Wells Fargo anchors the office building, which was fully leased at the time of sale.

The 15-story property is located at 300 South Brevard St, within a half-mile from the Charlotte Convention Center. Middle C Jazz Club and the Public House restaurant take up retail space in the building facing Brevard Street. In 2020, Stream completed a full-scale renovation, including a full elevator modernization, roof replacement, electrical upgrade, common area renovations, and facade improvements.

CBRE’s Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Brandon McMenomy, Grayson Hawkins, and Will Pike brokered the sale. Greg Greene and Harris Ralston of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team secured financing on behalf of the buyer.

Stream is a commercial real estate services and ownership firm based in Dallas. Hana Alternative Asset Management is an alternative investment asset company based in South Korea. The company is a subsidiary of Hana Financial Group.