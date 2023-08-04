CBRE Facilitates $27.2M Sale of Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Phoenix

PHOENIX — CBRE has arranged the sale of Proximity Baseline, a build-to-rent residential property located at 1700 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix. Avenue North sold the asset to CVG Properties for $27.2 million. The buyer plans to rename the asset The Linq @ South Mountain.

The Linq @ South Mountain features 80 detached and duplex single-family residences in one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. The units offer 10- to 14-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring and smart home technology. Additionally, each unit has a private backyard with a patio.

Griffen Tymins, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the off-market deal.