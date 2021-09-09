CBRE Facilitates $32.7M Sale of Tranquil Court Mixed-Use Property in Midtown Charlotte

Located at 2820 Selwyn Ave., Tranquil Court is situated about 4.4 miles from downtown Charlotte and is fully leased to a mix of 20 retail and office tenants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has facilitated the sale of Tranquil Court, a 62,983-square-foot mixed-use property located in Charlotte’s Midtown submarket. Childress Klein Properties and Gottesman Real Estate Partners acquired the property from Asana Partners for $32.7 million. The acquisition is the second joint venture between Childress Klein and Gottesman Real Estate Partners.

Built in 2009, the five-story property is adjacent to a residential property called Tranquil Court on Selwyn, which offers 104 residential units within four stories.

Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith and Grayson Hawkins of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.