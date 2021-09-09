REBusinessOnline

CBRE Facilitates $32.7M Sale of Tranquil Court Mixed-Use Property in Midtown Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, North Carolina, Southeast

Tranquil Court

Located at 2820 Selwyn Ave., Tranquil Court is situated about 4.4 miles from downtown Charlotte and is fully leased to a mix of 20 retail and office tenants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has facilitated the sale of Tranquil Court, a 62,983-square-foot mixed-use property located in Charlotte’s Midtown submarket. Childress Klein Properties and Gottesman Real Estate Partners acquired the property from Asana Partners for $32.7 million. The acquisition is the second joint venture between Childress Klein and Gottesman Real Estate Partners.

Located at 2820 Selwyn Ave., Tranquil Court is situated about 4.4 miles from downtown Charlotte and is fully leased to a mix of 20 retail and office tenants. Built in 2009, the five-story property is adjacent to a residential property called Tranquil Court on Selwyn, which offers 104 residential units within four stories.

Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith and Grayson Hawkins of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews