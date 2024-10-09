CBRE Facilitates $5.8M Sale of Sacramento Industrial Building

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 600-610 Sequoia Pacific Blvd. in Sacramento. Henderson Enterprises LP sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $5.8 million.

WCP Solutions, a wholesale distributing company, occupies the entire 58,160-square-foot building. Situated on three acres, the property offers 22-foot clear heights, eight dock-high doors and two grade-level doors, as well as 6,880 square feet of office space.

Matt Post, Todd Sanfilippo, Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo and Nick Williams of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.