Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
600-610-Sequoia-Pacific-Blvd-Sacramento-CA
WCP Solutions occupies the 58,160-square-foot industrial warehouse building at 600-610 Sequoia Pacific Blvd. in Sacramento, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

CBRE Facilitates $5.8M Sale of Sacramento Industrial Building

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 600-610 Sequoia Pacific Blvd. in Sacramento. Henderson Enterprises LP sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $5.8 million.

WCP Solutions, a wholesale distributing company, occupies the entire 58,160-square-foot building. Situated on three acres, the property offers 22-foot clear heights, eight dock-high doors and two grade-level doors, as well as 6,880 square feet of office space.

Matt Post, Todd Sanfilippo, Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo and Nick Williams of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Avera Cos. to Develop 401,154 SF Industrial Project...

Mustang Creek Enterprises Buys 80-Unit Seniors Housing Project...

NAI Robert Lynn Negotiates 36,450 SF Industrial Lease...

NEPCG Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

JLL Secures $73M in Construction Financing for Traer...

Mohr Capital Completes 707,380 SF Industrial Development in...

Schnitzer Properties Acquires 230,575 SF Industrial Park in...

Harbor Associates, F&F Capital Buy 211,000 SF Highlands...

Hanley Investment Arranges Sale of 24,986 SF Retail,...