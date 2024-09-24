CBRE Facilitates $57.2M Multifamily Portfolio Sale in College Park, Georgia

COLLEGE PARK, GA. — CBRE has facilitated the $57.2 million sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio in College Park, a southern suburb of Atlanta near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The communities in the portfolio include Meadow Springs and Meadow View and comprise 456 apartments combined.

Greybrook acquired the portfolio from an affiliate of Harbor Group International LLC. Shea Campbell, Ashish Cholia, Kevin Geiger, Keith Geiger, Colleen Hendrix, Don Hoffman, Malcolm McComb and Kurt McGarry of CBRE Southeast Multifamily represented the seller in the transaction. The team also represented Harbor Group in its $102 million sale of a metro Atlanta multifamily portfolio to LRE Management LLC.