Thursday, January 2, 2025
CBRE Negotiates $64.2M Sale of 315,422 SF Industrial Portfolio Near Seattle

by Amy Works

KENT, WASH. — CBRE has negotiated the $64.2 million sale of the 315,422-square-foot Seattle Industrial Portfolio. The names of the seller and buyer were not released. Brett Hartzell, Paige Morgan, Andrew Stark and Andrew Hitchcock of CBRE National Partners represented the undisclosed the seller.

The portfolio includes two industrial facilities: Kent Valley DC II at 6111 S. 228th St. and Kent Valley DC IV at 6205-6305 S. 231St. The distribution buildings were constructed between 1995 and 1997 and offer 30-foot clear heights and a high dock-door count.

