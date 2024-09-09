Monday, September 9, 2024
CBRE Facilitates Sale of 118-Unit EVIVA Midtown Apartments in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of EVIVA Midtown, a Class A multifamily property in Sacramento. Sequoia Equities and Coit Financial sold the asset to CONAM, an affiliate entity of The CONAM Group’s Fund IV, for an undisclosed price. Marc Ross and Hasina Ahmadi of CBRE represented the sellers in the deal.

Located at 1531 N. St., the six-story community offers 118 studio, one- and two-bedroom units with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit washers and dryers and Energy Star-rated stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 5,639 square feet of retail space, a 24-hour fitness center, community lounge, fire pit, outdoor courtyard and 124 enclosed garage parking spaces.

