Ford Motor Credit has fully occupied Sabal Pavilion since 2000. The company recently executed a sublease with Cirkul Inc., a reusable water bottle manufacturer.
CBRE Facilitates Sale of 120,500 SF Sabal Pavilion Office Building in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — CBRE has facilitated the sale of Sabal Pavilion, a 120,500-square-foot office property located at 3620 Queen Palm Drive in Tampa. Situated on 11.8 acres, the building is located at the entrance of Sabal Park, a master-planned business development. Amenities at the building include a cafeteria, fitness center and a tenant courtyard with an outdoor basketball court and grilling stations.

Dale Peterson, Joe Chick, Courtney Snell and Nick Sharpe of CBRE Capital Markets represented the seller, CTO Realty Growth Inc., in the transaction. A Virginia-based private real estate company acquired the building for an undisclosed price.

Ford Motor Credit has fully occupied the property since 2000. Recently, Ford Motor Credit executed a 91,401-square-foot sublease agreement with Cirkul Inc., a reusable water bottle manufacturer.

