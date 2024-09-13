CBRE Facilitates Sale of 186-Unit CentrePointe Greens Apartment Community in Everett, Washington

EVERETT, WASH. — CBRE has arranged the sale of CentrePointe Green, a multifamily property in Everett. Terms of the transaction were not released. Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Located about 28 miles north of Seattle at 8600 18th Ave. W, CentrePointe Greens offers 186 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 835 square feet in size. Community amenities include a renovated fitness center, clubhouse, an indoor pool and spa, a playground and a dog park. The property was built in 1990.