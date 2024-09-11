Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Heronfield-Kirkland-WA
Located in Kirkland, Wash., Heronfield features 202 apartments, an indoor/outdoor pool, a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and a playground.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

CBRE Facilitates Sale of 202-Unit Heronfield Apartments in Kirkland, Washington

by Amy Works

KIRKLAND, WASH. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Heronfield, a multifamily community located at 11105 N.E. 123rd Lane in Kirkland. Terms of the transaction were not released. Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Situated about 16 miles northeast of Seattle, Heronfield offers 202 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment, averaging 939 square feet in size. The units feature spacious floor plans with large windows, and many of the units have been renovated with new plank flooring, wood burning fireplaces and updated kitchens with quartz countertops.

Community amenities include an indoor/outdoor pool, a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and playground. Additionally, the asset is adjacent to 28 acres of preserved natural land.

You may also like

LaTerra Development Obtains $18.2M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 11,589 SF...

A Developer’s Thoughts on Recent Changes to New...

Greystone Arranges $56.3M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in...

Stoic Equity Acquires 65,000 SF Flex Industrial Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Alabama’s First...

JV Secures $135M Construction Loan for Perris Gateway...

Headwall Investments Buys 29,114 SF Fairmont Crossing Retail...

NewcrestImage Purchases 194-Room DoubleTree Suites Hotel in Downtown...