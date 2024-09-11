CBRE Facilitates Sale of 202-Unit Heronfield Apartments in Kirkland, Washington

KIRKLAND, WASH. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Heronfield, a multifamily community located at 11105 N.E. 123rd Lane in Kirkland. Terms of the transaction were not released. Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Situated about 16 miles northeast of Seattle, Heronfield offers 202 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment, averaging 939 square feet in size. The units feature spacious floor plans with large windows, and many of the units have been renovated with new plank flooring, wood burning fireplaces and updated kitchens with quartz countertops.

Community amenities include an indoor/outdoor pool, a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and playground. Additionally, the asset is adjacent to 28 acres of preserved natural land.