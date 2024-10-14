Monday, October 14, 2024
Ascend-Apts-Milpitas-CA
Located at 1821 S. Milpitas Blvd. in Milpitas, Calif., Ascend Apartments features 266 apartments and a rooftop terrace with a skyline swimming pool and spa.
CBRE Facilitates Sale of 266-Unit Ascend Apartments in Milpitas, California

by Amy Works

MILPITAS, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Ascend Apartments, a multifamily community in Silicon Valley. Keith Manson of CBRE represented the buyer in the off-market transaction. Details of the deal were not released.

Located at 1821 S. Milpitas Blvd. in Milpitas, Ascend Apartments features 266 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, courtyards, a rooftop terrace with a skyline swimming pool and spa and a fitness center with an outdoor yoga lounge. Built in 2021, the community is situated across from the Milpitas BART and VTA Light Rail stations.

