Thursday, April 17, 2025
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

CBRE Negotiates $13.1M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Otay Mesa, California

by Amy Works

OTAY MESA, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of an industrial portfolio in San Diego. Otay Condo LLC acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $13.1 million. Matt Harris and Matt Pourcho of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal.

Totaling 54,636 square feet, the portfolio includes a 19,292-square-foot property at 8662 and 8580 Avenida de la Fuente and a 13,458-square-foot facility at 1641 Pacific Rim Court, as well as 10 industrial commercial condominiums ranging in size from 533 square feet to 3,714 square feet. All condos are under 5,000 square feet and most include grade-level doors and/or shared access to a dock well. Situated in South San Diego County, Calif., the portfolio offers easy access to Interstate 805 and State Route 905.

