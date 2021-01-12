CBRE Global Investors Acquires 1.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio Near Baltimore

The two buildings are located at 521 and 531 Chelsea Road in Aberdeen, Md., 34 miles northeast of the Port of Baltimore and five miles east of Interstate 95.

ABERDEEN, MD. — A fund sponsored by Los Angeles-based CBRE Global Investors has acquired a two-building, 1.4 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Aberdeen for an undisclosed price. The two buildings are located at 521 and 531 Chelsea Road, 34 miles northeast of the Port of Baltimore and five miles east of Interstate 95. The buildings serve as warehouse/distribution centers and were fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including cosmetics retailer Sephora and home appliance manufacturer Electrolux. The building housing Electrolux spans 692,000 square feet and was originally developed in 2012. The building at 531 Chelsea Road totals 655,800 square feet and was completed in 2014. Both properties are LEED Silver-certified and feature 40-foot clear heights, 50-foot-by-50-foot column spacing and truck and car parking. Bo Cashman and Jonathan Beard of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.