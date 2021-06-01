CBRE Global Investors Acquires 110,000 SF Office, Retail Portfolio in Charlotte’s South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has acquired the South End Collection, a recently renovated office and retail portfolio in Charlotte totaling 110,000 square feet. Charlotte-based Asana Partners sold the portfolio for an undisclosed amount. The South End Collection is located in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood and features three creative office and retail properties that are all 100 percent leased.

One of the properties is a 37,351-square-foot, single-story building located at 2116 Hawkins St. The property is fully leased to Krispy Kreme, which occupies 31,176 square feet of creative office space for its corporate operations and a 6,175-square-foot Krispy Kreme restaurant.

The second property, located at 222 Rampart St., is a 24,210-square-foot, single-story creative office building. The building is fully leased to Skiptown, a dog daycare, boarding and bar facility.

Lastly, 307 West Tremont Ave. is a single-story, 47,533-square-foot property occupied by Spaces and Pins Mechanical Co. Spaces is a flexible workspace offering from parent company Regus that occupies 27,400 square feet. Occupying 20,133 square feet of retail space, Pins Mechanical is an entertainment venue offering activities like duckpin bowling, bocce ball and ping pong.

The South End Collection sits on a 6.5-acre site close to the LYNX light rail.

Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith and Grayson Hawkins of CBRE represented Asana Partners in the transaction.