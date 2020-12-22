CBRE Global Investors Acquires 421,470 SF Industrial Facility in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has acquired Memphis Global Crossing, a 421,470-square-foot logistics facility in Memphis. DHL leases a majority of the asset, which is situated on 24 acres at 6200 Global Drive, 12 miles southeast of Memphis International Airport. The property features 32-foot clear heights, 125 dock doors, two drive-in doors, ESFR sprinklers and 119 trailer spaces. The seller was not disclosed, though Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks Partners delivered the facility in 2019. The sales price was also not disclosed.