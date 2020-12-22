REBusinessOnline

CBRE Global Investors Acquires 421,470 SF Industrial Facility in Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has acquired Memphis Global Crossing, a 421,470-square-foot logistics facility in Memphis. DHL leases a majority of the asset, which is situated on 24 acres at 6200 Global Drive, 12 miles southeast of Memphis International Airport. The property features 32-foot clear heights, 125 dock doors, two drive-in doors, ESFR sprinklers and 119 trailer spaces. The seller was not disclosed, though Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks Partners delivered the facility in 2019. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  