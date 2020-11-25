REBusinessOnline

CBRE Global Investors Acquires 832,000 SF Industrial Facility in Myerstown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

MYERSTOWN, PA. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has acquired an 832,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 53 Central Blvd. in Myerstown, a city located within Lebanon County. The cross-dock building, which was acquired as part of a 1.4 million-square-foot portfolio sale, is situated on 72.8 acres and features 36-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Brad Ruppel and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE marketed the facility and negotiated the terms of sale on behalf of the undisclosed seller.

