CBRE Global Investors Acquires Two Office Buildings in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — CBRE Global Investors has purchased [email protected], a two-building office complex in San Jose. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Totaling 368,702 square feet, the asset consists of two six-story buildings: 4353 North First St., a 181,042-square-foot property built in 2016, and 4453 North First St., a 187,660-square-foot building built in 2019.

The buildings feature 14-foot to 16-foot slab-to-slab heights, expansive window lines, abundant light, lobbies and flexible, 32,800-square-foot, column-free floor plates. Tenant amenities include a fitness center with yoga studio and several outdoor collaboration areas. At the time of sale, the property was nearly 65 percent leased with 131,000 square feet available for lease.